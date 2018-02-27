DEVELOPING STORYBathroom graffiti prompts school district closure on Wednesday
(credit: Davis Architects)

DENVER (CBS4) – The developer who is aiming to build an 81-story skyscraper in Downtown Denver faced a speed bump on Tuesday.

(credit: Davis Architects)

Greenwich Realty Capital apparently doesn’t own the land at 17th and California Streets.

The developer submitted a concept to the city on or about Feb 14. A concept is the very first step in the site plan review process.

(credit: Greenwich Realty Capital)

The owner of the land says Greenwich Realty Capital has not closed on the land and is no longer under contract.

The developers say the whole ordeal is a misunderstanding, and they are committed to getting the project finished in that spot.

  Chaim Zahler says:
    February 27, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    He should be permanently denied any access to make a monstrosity unless he goes far south… as in Colombia.

