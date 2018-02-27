  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Nuggets, Michael Malone, NBA, Nikola Jokic, Tim Connelly, Xfinity Monday Live

Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday.

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets have won four of their last five games and ended Monday as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference standings.

“We’re an extremely confident team,” said Connelly when asked about the roll his team has been on.

nuggets3 Nuggets Connelly Says Teams Confidence Is Soaring

Forward Wilson Chandler of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against the Houston Rockets at Pepsi Center on February 25, 2018. (credit: Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

“I think (Michael Malone) does a great job instilling that sense of confidence. The way we’ve been playing recently, we really feel like we can beat anybody on any given night.”


 

The Nuggets have played the majority of the season without four-time All-Star Paul Millsap who injured his wrist earlier in the year. Millsap played in just 16 games before his injury, but could return as early as Tuesday night’s game against the Clippers.

“He’s right there,” said Connelly. “We’re hopefully he’s going to make his debut any day. We’re knocking on the doorstep. Could be tomorrow, could be the following game, but he’s ready to go back out there and play a real game.”


 

“I can’t wait to see Paul. He’s a great guy, he’ll be a seamless integration back to the lineup,” Connelly added.

“Buy tickets tomorrow,” he added with a smile.

The Nuggets will host the Clippers at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday. Game time is set for 8:30 p.m.

