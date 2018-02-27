WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed on Wednesday after authorities said they are investigating a credible threat.
All activities and athletic events are also canceled.
Investigators with Wooldand Park Police say last Friday they found “graffiti making a threat for this specific date was found in a girl’s restroom at the high school.”
Details about the threat have not been released.
Police are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the identification of the person responsible. Please contact the police department at 719-687-9262 or Safe2Tell at 1-877-542-7233.