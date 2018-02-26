By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– RTD is looking at two very different options for what to do with riders. On one hand the Board of Directors could increase fees. At the same time many advocates are asking RTD for a discounted rate for low-income riders.

Under one proposal, local Regional Transportation District bus fares will increase from $2.60 to $3 and the ride on the A Line to Denver International Airport would go up to $10.50 from the $9 trip it is now. The Board of Directors could vote on the price increase by this summer.

As the rates potentially rise, a Pass Program Working Group has been meeting for months to see how RTD can better serve low income riders. More than half of RTD’s bus riders are low income and 48 percent of riders make less than $35,000 each year.

The working group will meet for a last time on Tuesday at One Civic Center Plaza in the 19th Floor Conference Room, located at 1560 Broadway in Denver from 1-4 p.m. A final plan to present to RTD will come out of this public meeting.

Advocates say the discounted passes are necessary to serve the community.

Many inside the working group would like to see RTD offer 50 percent discounts to low-income riders. The level is around 185 percent of Federal standards. A family of four in Denver making $45,510 or less could qualify for the program. The working group could also recommend a youth pass for kids ages 5-19 to get a 70 percent discounted rage.

The final recommendations from the working group will go to RTD for review. There is not timeline for the Board of Directors at RTD to vote on potential pass changes.

