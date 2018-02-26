By Melissa Garcia

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Brighton held the first session of a new program to empower parents at a head shop in Brighton.

Monday night’s session at Doobie’s Smoke Shop focused on making parents aware of today’s smoking and vaporizing devices, for sale to adults 18 and older.

Brighton’s parental education comes on the heels of a new study from scientists at John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. It found the vapor in e-cigarettes and vape pens can contain dangerous metals.

Although the “smoke-free” products are often advertised as a healthier alternative to traditional smokes, vaping may cause serious health problems, experts urged.

“I don’t think they really think about the health problems,” said Alexia Garza, a sophomore at Brighton High School.

She sees peers vaping often near her school.

“A bunch of kids go across the street to smoke cigarettes or vape because they can’t do it on ground,” Garza told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

Vaping refers to inhalation through an electronic device that turns flavored oils into vapor.

Even without adding THC or Nicotine into the oil mix, the study found that the coil inside can release toxic metals including Lead, Manganese, Chromium and Nickel.

“The biggest thing is just educating the parents,” said Elias Garcia, a middle school resource officer with the Brighton Police Department.

Garcia hopes that that more parents learn, the greater chance they will have to keep the 18+ products out of the hands of minors.

“You don’t know what’s inside so you definitely don’t want to be putting that in your body,” Garcia said. “You don’t know what the effects are going to be.

Brighton police officers plan to put on future parent empowerment sessions related to other prevalent teen issues, including sexting.

