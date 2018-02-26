  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS, Jay R. Ferguson, Lindsey Kraft, Living Biblically, Local TV

By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4)– A rabbi and a priest are among the crew giving notes to the cast on each episode of the new CBS comedy “Living Biblically.”

The cast says the religious leaders make sure the characters are remaining funny and skirting away from being offensive to audience members.

CBS4’s Britt Moreno asks two of the stars Jay R. Ferguson and Lindsey Kraft whether the show could be polarizing to audiences and whether bible believers and non-believers could jointly like the show.

living biblically control a frame 6944 Living Biblically Offers Comedic Look At Religion In Modern Age

(credit: CBS)

Ferguson responds that all audiences will like the show because it is meant to make you feel good.

“It’s a way to show we have more similarities than we have differences and the sooner we recognize that the better we will all be,” said Ferguson.

The show is about a man named Chip who goes through a confluence of life issues.

living biblically jay r ferguson and lindsey kraft only frame 30309 Living Biblically Offers Comedic Look At Religion In Modern Age

(credit: CBS)

He loses a friend, is worried about losing his job and learns his wife is pregnant. His wife played by Kraft is actually an atheist. Ferguson ventures to a bookstore, picks a Bible and vows to live true to the Bible during his wife’s pregnancy.

Ferguson, who you may recognize from “Mad Men,” tells Moreno, “I was very excited to come on board. I love being a part of things that try to put on positive message.”

The show is a comedy, but Ferguson says the show is also trying to promote kindness and being a better person.

Living Biblically premieres on CBS4 Monday at 8:30 p.m.

Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s