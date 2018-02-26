By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4)– A rabbi and a priest are among the crew giving notes to the cast on each episode of the new CBS comedy “Living Biblically.”

The cast says the religious leaders make sure the characters are remaining funny and skirting away from being offensive to audience members.

CBS4’s Britt Moreno asks two of the stars Jay R. Ferguson and Lindsey Kraft whether the show could be polarizing to audiences and whether bible believers and non-believers could jointly like the show.

Ferguson responds that all audiences will like the show because it is meant to make you feel good.

“It’s a way to show we have more similarities than we have differences and the sooner we recognize that the better we will all be,” said Ferguson.

The show is about a man named Chip who goes through a confluence of life issues.

He loses a friend, is worried about losing his job and learns his wife is pregnant. His wife played by Kraft is actually an atheist. Ferguson ventures to a bookstore, picks a Bible and vows to live true to the Bible during his wife’s pregnancy.

Ferguson, who you may recognize from “Mad Men,” tells Moreno, “I was very excited to come on board. I love being a part of things that try to put on positive message.”

The show is a comedy, but Ferguson says the show is also trying to promote kindness and being a better person.

Living Biblically premieres on CBS4 Monday at 8:30 p.m.

