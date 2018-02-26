DENVER (CBS4) -After going a week with below normal temperatures everyday, Denver and most of Colorado finally warms up on Monday. High temperatures in Denver and Boulder areas will be in the lower 50s while Northern Colorado including Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley climbs into the middle and upper 40s. It’s a huge improvement from the weekend when most neighborhoods along the Front Range were stuck in the 30s.
Meanwhile it stays sunny and dry statewide for Monday and Tuesday. Mountain areas will generally top out in the 30s both days.
Then a low pressure system moving out of California will track east across Arizona and New Mexico for the middle of the weekend. The system should spread snow across the mountains on Wednesday but accumulation will be minor. At this time we expect 2-4″ or less for the mountain I-70 corridor including Summit County. For Denver and the Front Range, it will turn cooler for Wednesday with highs in the 40s. We may also see a few flurries but certainly no accumulating snowfall.
Sunny and warmer weather will then return for the end of week.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.