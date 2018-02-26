LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman who has lived with a disability nearly all her life took flight over the weekend.
Trudy Goldman got out of her wheelchair and became air-bound at i-Fly in Lone Tree.
The 73-year-old went for a ride in the skydiving tunnel thanks to Wish of a Lifetime, an organization that fulfills the dreams of seniors.
Despite the affects of post-polio syndrome, Goldman has traveled the world and dedicated herself to social work and volunteering.
“It was a great experience. I really enjoyed it, I really did. I never thought I would be able to enjoy something like that,” said Goldman.
She is one of the oldest paraplegics to have entered the skydiving tunnel at the Lone Tree business.