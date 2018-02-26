InvestigationParker Police Parking Lot Closed
Filed Under:Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police Services, Heather Helena Hoffmann, Jeffrey Etheridge, Larimer County, Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Local TV

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who pleaded guilty to killing a young mother and dumping her body in Sheldon Lake in Fort Collins was sentenced to life in prison on Monday morning.

jeffrey etheridge Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Woman, Dumping Body In Lake

Jeffrey Etheridge (credit: Larimer County)

Jeffrey Etheridge pleaded guilty last month to murdering Helena Hoffman in June of last year.

heather hoffman deceased ft collins body in lake from fcps Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Woman, Dumping Body In Lake

Heather Hoffmann (credit: Fort Collins Police)

Etheridge is a convicted sex offender and was homeless at the time when he attacked Helena Hoffman in June 2017.

fort collins body in lake 5vo transfer frame 830 Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Woman, Dumping Body In Lake

(credit: CBS)

The 23-year-old was walking home from work. Her death led to new concerns about how law enforcement monitors sex offenders who don’t have a permanent address.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s