FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who pleaded guilty to killing a young mother and dumping her body in Sheldon Lake in Fort Collins was sentenced to life in prison on Monday morning.
Jeffrey Etheridge pleaded guilty last month to murdering Helena Hoffman in June of last year.
Etheridge is a convicted sex offender and was homeless at the time when he attacked Helena Hoffman in June 2017.
The 23-year-old was walking home from work. Her death led to new concerns about how law enforcement monitors sex offenders who don’t have a permanent address.