DENVER (CBS4) – The digital lottery for “Hamilton: An American Musical” in Denver is in progress.
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts says 40 orchestra tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each two days ahead of the performance date.
That means tickets for the first performance on Feb. 27 were available for the lottery Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.
There will be a separate digital lottery for each subsequent performance that will also open two days prior. Each lottery closes at 9 a.m. the following morning.
LINK: Further “Hamilton” Ticket Lottery Information
The Denver Center says to enter the lottery, you’ll need to “use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (hamiltonmusical.com/app).” Registration can also be done on at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
The national tour of “Hamilton” hit Broadway in 2015 and will be in Denver Tuesday through April 1.