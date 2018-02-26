By Dillon Thomas

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother and two of her children will be laid to rest on Saturday after they were killed in a car crash in Weld County.

The crash happened on Friday at Highway 52 and WCR 41 on a foggy morning when Sheila Sinclair’s vehicle hit another vehicle at a stop sign.

Sinclair was killed at the scene, alongside her 6-year-old son Jaxon. Her three-year-old daughter, Kassidy, was taken to a Denver hospital where she died from her injuries on Sunday.

Colorado State Patrol said none of those killed in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

The only survivor in Sinclair’s vehicle was 1-year-old Bella. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

“We are still in shock that this happened,” said Stacie Bartolotta, Sheila’s sister. “(Bella) is a miracle. Because, she just has a few broken bones, but she has a smile.”

Bartolotta described her pain as numbing, after learning her sister, nephew and niece were killed. Sinclair’s father, Marvin Miller, said he was relying on faith during the difficult time.

“Jaxon, Kassidy, and Sheila are where God’s will is being done,” Miller said.

Miller said his grandchildren would spend every weekend with him. He said the memories he made with his deceased grandchildren are the things he treasures most.

“Wherever we go, there will be memories,” he said.

“(Kassidy and Jaxon) loved to ride bikes, fly kites, go to playgrounds, they even sang in church,” Bartolotta said. “Kassidy was an artist, always painting and coloring.”

Sinclair was described as a family woman, who cared about her loved ones more than anything else.

“Everyone she came in contact with was a potential friend, she loved people,” said Katie Miller, Sheila’s sister.

The Colorado State Patrol said tragic incidents like this are examples of why it is so important to wear seatbelts.

“(A crash) can happen at any time, anywhere. Maybe just putting your kid in (a seatbelt) for a few blocks, can make a difference” Colorado State Trooper Josh Lewis said. “Seatbelts save lives.”

The Miller family has set up a GoFundMe account to help the now-single father with medical bills and funeral expenses for three of his loved ones.

Those closest to Sinclair said this was a reminder to always spend time with those you love.

“Cherish the time with your family. it goes by so quickly. Don’t take them for granted,” Bartolotta said.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.