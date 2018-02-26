  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center for the Performing Arts released its schedule for the 2018-2019 season on Monday.

The season kicks off with the North American tour launch of “Dear Evan Hansen,” which won six Tony Awards in 2017 and won the Grammy for Best Musical in 2018.

The lineup also features “Hello, Dolly!” starring Broadway legend Betty Buckley.

Broadway 2018/19 Season at-a-glance:

dear evan hansen All The Broadway Plays Coming To Denver In 2018 2019

(DCPA)

love never dies 8 All The Broadway Plays Coming To Denver In 2018 2019

Love Never Dies (credit: DCPA)

cirque eloize hotel All The Broadway Plays Coming To Denver In 2018 2019

(credit: DCPA)

batoutofhell All The Broadway Plays Coming To Denver In 2018 2019

(DCPA)

the play that goes wrong All The Broadway Plays Coming To Denver In 2018 2019

(credit:DCPA)

cats company of cats on broadway photo by matthew murphy All The Broadway Plays Coming To Denver In 2018 2019

CATS (credit: Matthew Murphy)

anastasia christy altomare derek klena and the cast of anastasia in anastasia on broadway photo by matthew murphy 2017 All The Broadway Plays Coming To Denver In 2018 2019

Anastasia (credit: Matthew Murphy)

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

