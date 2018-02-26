DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center for the Performing Arts released its schedule for the 2018-2019 season on Monday.
The season kicks off with the North American tour launch of “Dear Evan Hansen,” which won six Tony Awards in 2017 and won the Grammy for Best Musical in 2018.
The lineup also features “Hello, Dolly!” starring Broadway legend Betty Buckley.
Broadway 2018/19 Season at-a-glance:
- Dear Evan Hansen – Tour Launch: Sept 25 – Oct 13, 2018
- Love Never Dies: Oct 23 – 28, 2018
- Xanadu: Nov. 3, 2018 – Mar. 31, 2019
- Come From Away: Nov 13 – 25, 2018
- Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: Dec 5 – 15, 2018
- Cirque Eloize – Hotel: Dec 19 – 23, 2018
- A Bronx Tale: Jan 8 – 20, 2019
- Rock of Ages: Jan 25 – 27, 2019
- Bat Out of Hell: Jan 25 – 27, 2019
- The Play That Goes Wrong: March 5 – 17, 2019
- Hello, Dolly!: March 27 – April 7, 2019
- CATS: April 24 – 28, 2019
- Wicked: May 8 – June 9, 2019
- Fiddler on the Roof: Jun 11 – 16, 2019
- Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: July 9 – 28, 2019
- Anastasia: Aug 7 – 18, 2019
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.