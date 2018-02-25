BREAKING NEWS:Lottery for first 'Hamilton' performance in Denver opens Sunday
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Justin James scored 26 points and Wyoming snapped Fresno State’s five-game win streak with a 78-68 victory on Saturday night.

Wyoming (18-11, 9-7 Mountain West Conference) rebounded from a 119-114 loss to New Mexico on Tuesday, and avenged a 22-point home loss to the Bulldogs on Feb. 3. Fresno State (20-9, 10-6), which had won by double digits in each of its last five games, remains in third place in the conference standings.

James made four 3-pointers, was 9 of 14 from the floor and has scored 20-plus points in two of his last three games. Hayden Dalton added 17 points and Alexander Aka Gorski 11 for the Cowboys.

Bryson Williams and Jahmel Taylor had 16 points apiece to lead Fresno State.

Bryson Williams’ jumper cut the Fresno State deficit to 63-58 with 5:36 to play. The Bulldogs then missed five field goals and committed two turnovers before Taylor hit a 3 with 1:08 remaining and trailed 71-63. The Cowboys made 7 of 8 free throws to end it.

