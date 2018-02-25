(credit: CBS)

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Students in Colorado have been staging walkouts to show solidarity with the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida and to advocate for better gun laws so they feel safe in school.

Schools could discipline students for walking out, which, in turn, could affect their admissions process to colleges and universities.

Knowing this, The University of Colorado Admissions Office in Denver and Boulder tweeted support for those students.

“CU Boulder students are active, engaged citizens. Applicants who choose to peacefully exercise their right to free speech do not need to be worried about consequences in the admissions process.”

If a student who is applying to our institution is suspended by their high school for practicing responsible citizenship by engaging in peaceful, meaningful protest on an issue of importance to them, it will not negatively impact their admission decision to @CUDenver. — CU Denver (@CUDenver) February 24, 2018

Colorado State University echoed the sentiment tweeting:

“Future Rams, you can rest assured that disciplinary action as a result of lawful, peaceful student activism will not impact your admission decision. CSU will continue to support students who choose to have an active voice in their community.”

Regis University also showed support saying, “Here at Regis, we teach civil discourse and activism. Student advocacy is a brave step towards justice. We are for and with students who choose to speak up, to participate and to stand for something.”

Women’s March organizers are planning a national school walkout on March 14, and March for Our Lives has scheduled walkout for March 24.

