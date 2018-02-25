VOTE WALSH:Voting ends Sunday night for DIA's next voice.
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado State University, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Peaceful Protests, Regis University, Student Walkouts, University Of Colorado At Boulder, University of Colorado at Denver
(credit: CBS)

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Students in Colorado have been staging walkouts to show solidarity with the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida and to advocate for better gun laws so they feel safe in school.

Schools could discipline students for walking out, which, in turn, could affect their admissions process to colleges and universities.

chaparral high school 3 Colorado Universities Reassure Prospective Students About Peaceful Protests

(credit: CBS)

Knowing this, The University of Colorado Admissions Office in Denver and Boulder tweeted support for those students.

“CU Boulder students are active, engaged citizens. Applicants who choose to peacefully exercise their right to free speech do not need to be worried about consequences in the admissions process.”

Colorado State University echoed the sentiment tweeting:

“Future Rams, you can rest assured that disciplinary action as a result of lawful, peaceful student activism will not impact your admission decision. CSU will continue to support students who choose to have an active voice in their community.”

Regis University also showed support saying, “Here at Regis, we teach civil discourse and activism. Student advocacy is a brave step towards justice. We are for and with students who choose to speak up, to participate and to stand for something.”

chaparral high school 1 Colorado Universities Reassure Prospective Students About Peaceful Protests

(credit: CBS)

Women’s March organizers are planning a national school walkout on March 14, and March for Our Lives has scheduled walkout for March 24.

RELATED: ‘We Want Real Change’: Student Doesn’t Want Walkout Message Lost

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders