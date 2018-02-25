VOTE WALSH:Voting ends Sunday night for DIA's next voice.
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018 Election, Benjamin Goff, Lesley Davis, Local TV, Montezuma, Summit County, Summit High School
(credit: CBS)

By Matt Kroschel

MONTEZUMA, Colo. (CBS4) – Summit High School senior Benjamin Goff manages to balance his school work, a full time job all with a campaign for his small town’s mayoral office.

About 50 people call Montezuma in rural Summit County their home.

montezuma mayoral candidate 2 credit cbs 18 Year Old Mayoral Candidate Prepares For Heated Race

(credit: CBS)

They are weighing in on the mayoral race that is heating up.

“The people at first think it’s a joke, but it was a joke I wouldn’t be running, Goff told CBS4 Sunday.

It’s little more than a dirt road leading to the towns only stop sign. But for the people who live here it’s just the right size.

“I don’t really like what’s going on in town. Somebody needs to do something about it. That somebody happens to be 18 years old,” Goff said.

The teenager is going up against the incumbent mayor, and it’s turning into a race that has this community divided.

Goff wants to strengthen the relationship with local law enforcement who patrol the area.

montezuma mayoral candidate 1 credit cbs 18 Year Old Mayoral Candidate Prepares For Heated Race

(credit: CBS)

“There is a stereotype that a lot of people in Montezuma are hiding away from the law. I want to mend relationships with the sheriff’s office. I want the sheriff’s office to know that we support them and they support us,” he said.

He knows he has his critics, but hopes they realize he is serious and committed to the position – that means coming home from college for town meetings.

“It’s 2018. We have Facebook. We have email. The meetings are Tuesday’s at 7 p.m. That’s not a good time.We could move them to a weekend day,” Goff said.

We tried reaching the incumbent candidate, Lesley Davis, for comment and haven’t heard back yet.

The election is in April.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders