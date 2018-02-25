BREAKING NEWS:Lottery for first 'Hamilton' performance in Denver opens Sunday
Filed Under:Denver Police, Local TV, Puffing, Stolen Car

DENVER (CBS4) – A woman in Denver wants to get her message out that leaving your car running, unattended in the cold is asking for trouble.

stolen car transfer frame 21 Woman Uses Surveillance Video Of Her Car Being Stolen As A Lesson

(credit: Jasmine Perkins-Troutman)

Jasmine Perkins-Troutman shared surveillance video that shows the moment a man stole her car right out of her driveway.

The owner of the SUV says her mother was warming up the car and clearing snow.

stolen car transfer frame 261 Woman Uses Surveillance Video Of Her Car Being Stolen As A Lesson

(credit: Jasmine Perkins-Troutman)

She stepped away for a few seconds, and when she returned, it was gone.

“Don’t leave your cars running. Even if you are, it just takes a split second. Even the police officer when he came that morning, he said ‘Even with remote starts, if they see it running they are going to do what they can to get what they want,'” Perkins-Troutman said.

stolen car transfer frame 561 Woman Uses Surveillance Video Of Her Car Being Stolen As A Lesson

(credit: Jasmine Perkins-Troutman)

She said she just wants her car back, and it’s the way shet gets to and from work.

Denver police want to remind people “puffing,” the act of leaving your car to warm up, is illegal.

