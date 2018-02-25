BREAKING NEWS:Lottery for first 'Hamilton' performance in Denver opens Sunday
By Melissa Garcia

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Parents in Brighton are about to get a lesson on pot paraphernalia, vaping, and other head shop accessories.

The Brighton Police Department called upon the help of Doobie’s Smoke Shop on Great Western Road to help inform parents on today’s 18+ products in an effort to keeping them out of the hands of teenagers.

empowering parents about vape transfer frame 73 Police Hope To ‘Empower’ Parents With Paraphernalia Lesson

(credit: CBS)

Brighton police posted the open house invitation on Facebook, dubbing it as the department’s first session of “Empowering Parents.”

The gathering, to be held on Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., is based on a similar event held earlier this month at a head shop in Parker.

empowering parents about vape transfer frame 0 Police Hope To ‘Empower’ Parents With Paraphernalia Lesson

(credit: CBS)

Parents will learn about what might be happening under their roofs in disguise, police said.

“A lot has changed since a lot of us were teenagers ourselves,” said Kimberly Kelly, owner of Doobie’s Smoke Shop.

Popular vape pens can look like cell phones or USB chargers.

empowering parents about vape transfer frame 434 Police Hope To ‘Empower’ Parents With Paraphernalia Lesson

(credit: CBS)

Stash cans that appear to be soda or chips containers can twist open a hidden storage compartment.

“It could potentially be something that they don’t want their teenage kids to have access to,” said Kelly.

empowering parents about vape transfer frame 914 Police Hope To ‘Empower’ Parents With Paraphernalia Lesson

(credit: CBS)

Most merchandise at Doobie’s is only for sale to adults. Once purchases leave the doors, however, items can make their way into the hands of minors.

“I don’t want to see any kid start down the wrong path with things. I’m on the side of parents,” Kelly said.

According to Parker police, getting familiar with head shop items and asking questions is parents’ best line of defense.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

