Filed Under:Aspen, Bus Crash, Colorado State Patrol, Dan Fegan
(credit: Aspen Times)

ASPEN, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — Colorado authorities say one person has died in a crash involving a commuter bus and a rented SUV.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the collision happened Sunday morning as the SUV tried to merge onto Highway 82 outside of Aspen.

The Aspen Times confirms the man who died was former NBA agent, Dan Fegan. The paper also reports a 29-year-old woman and Fegan’s 5-year-old son were also in the SUV and were taken to a Denver hospital.

No one on the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority commuter bus was hurt. The Aspen Times reports that the person who died was traveling in the SUV with two other people. The deceased person’s name has not been released.

The transportation authority’s CEO Dan Blankenship says one passenger was on the bus at the time.

Blankenship said the bus driver couldn’t avoid colliding with the merging SUV, which landed in the median.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

