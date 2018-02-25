  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Eating Recovery Center, Local TV, National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, NEDA Helpline
DENVER (CBS4) – Anyone struggling with an eating disorder can call the Eating Recovery Center for a free confidential assessment at 1-877-711-1690. Assessments are provided by master’s level clinicians who can recommend the right level of care for each individual.

The NEDA Helpline is available Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MST, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST.

Contact the Helpline for support, resources and treatment options for yourself or a loved one. You may reach the Helpline at (800) 931-2237.

LINK: National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

