Warming Up For MondayWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

Colorado Universities Reassure Prospective Students About Peaceful ProtestsStudents in Colorado have been staging walkouts to show solidarity with the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida and to advocate for better gun laws so they feel safe in school.

18-Year-Old Mayoral Candidate Prepares For Heated RaceSummit High School senior Benjamin Goff manages to balance his school work, a full time job all with a campaign for his small town’s mayoral office.

3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Mother & Brother Killed In Car CrashA second child has died from a serious crash in Weld County Friday morning.

Authorities Looking For Witnesses Is Serious Head-On CrashColorado authorities say they are looking for witnesses to a crash that happened in Golden Gate Canyon State Park.

Police Search For Vehicle & Driver Suspected In Hitting PedestrianDenver police are looking for a gray Chrysler with front end damage.