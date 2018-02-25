LEICESTER, England (CBS) – British police say they are responding to a “major incident” in Leicester, England, following reports of an explosion. Police are advising residents to avoid the area.
“All emergency services are currently dealing with this,” police said, adding that Carlisle Street and part of Hinckley Road have been closed.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said a two-floor building suffered a “pancake collapse,” and said it was unknown if anyone was trapped inside. Officials said there is a hazmat team on the scene.
Officials at the scene said they’re conducting a search and rescue operation, BBC News reports. A police spokesperson said six fire engines were responding to the incident.
Four people were taken to a nearby hospital following the incident, the East Midlands Ambulance Service said Sunday.
Leicester is located 177 kilometers, about 110 miles, north of London.