(credit: Damian Pedge/BBC News)

LEICESTER, England (CBS) – British police say they are responding to a “major incident” in Leicester, England, following reports of an explosion. Police are advising residents to avoid the area.

leicester incident Police Respond To Major Incident Following Reports Of Explosion

(credit: Damian Pedge/BBC News)

“All emergency services are currently dealing with this,” police said, adding that Carlisle Street and part of Hinckley Road have been closed.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said a two-floor building suffered a “pancake collapse,” and said it was unknown if anyone was trapped inside. Officials said there is a hazmat team on the scene.

Officials at the scene said they’re conducting a search and rescue operation, BBC News reports. A police spokesperson said six fire engines were responding to the incident.

Four people were taken to a nearby hospital following the incident, the East Midlands Ambulance Service said Sunday.

Leicester is located 177 kilometers, about 110 miles, north of London.

