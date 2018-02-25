WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A second child has died from a serious crash in Weld County Friday morning.
The crash shut down Highway 52 at Weld County Road 41.
Investigators say Sheila Sinclar of Lochbuie died along with her 6-year-old son, Jaxon.
Sinclair’s sister told CBS4 another child, Sinclair’s 3-year-old daughter, Kassidy, died Sunday morning.
In a GoFundMe post, Stacie Miller Bartolotta wrote, “Jaxon was like his mom in so many ways. So sweet and kind… He was the best old brother and loved making everyone laugh.”
She went on to say, “Kassidy was fearless and adventurous. At just 3 she was diving into the water and planned to be on the swim team.”
A third child, an 18-month-old girl, is okay, according to Miller Bartolotta.
A man who was driving another vehicle involved was ejected from his vehicle, CSP officials said. That man was also hospitalized in critical condition.
Sinclair, Jaxon and that man were not wearing seat belts.
There was heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash. Investigators say it appears Sinclair ran a stop sign and was hit by the man’s vehicle.
Miller Bartolotta says the family is now trying to come to terms with the enormous loss, but knows “Jaxon, Kassidy and Sheila are in heaven together.”