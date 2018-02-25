(credit: Colorado State Patrol)
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol troopers say they are looking for witnesses to a crash that happened in Golden Gate Canyon State Park
They say it happened on Thursday night on Drew Hill Road.
Investigators say the white truck was not at fault, but both people inside suffered serious injuries because they were not wearing seat belts.
“The driver hit the steering wheel, and they both impacted the windshield,” CSP said.
Details about how the crash happened, or if anyone will face charges, have not been released.
If you know anything about this crash, you’re asked to call Sgt. Petty at 303-239-4501.