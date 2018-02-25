BREAKING NEWS:Lottery for first 'Hamilton' performance in Denver opens Sunday
Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Crash Investigation, Drew Hill Road, Golden Gate Canyon State Park, Local TV
(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol troopers say they are looking for witnesses to a crash that happened in Golden Gate Canyon State Park

They say it happened on Thursday night on Drew Hill Road.

golden gate crash 1 csp gaming tweet CSP Looking For Witnesses Is Serious Crash

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Investigators say the white truck was not at fault, but both people inside suffered serious injuries because they were not wearing seat belts.

golden gate crash 2 csp gaming tweet CSP Looking For Witnesses Is Serious Crash

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

“The driver hit the steering wheel, and they both impacted the windshield,” CSP said.

golden gate crash 3 csp gaming tweet CSP Looking For Witnesses Is Serious Crash

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Details about how the crash happened, or if anyone will face charges, have not been released.

If you know anything about this crash, you’re asked to call Sgt. Petty at 303-239-4501.

 

