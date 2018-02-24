BREAKING NEWS:Hwy 93 reopened following gusty, whiteout conditions
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dog Bite, Phoenix, Portland, Southwest Airlines, Support Dog, Therapy Dog
(credit: Todd Rice)

PHOENIX (CBS) – A passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight says a support dog on the plane bit a young girl during boarding Wednesday night. Todd Rice said the girl went across the aisle to pet the dog, which bit the girl across the forehead.

Southwest said in a statement, “initial reports indicate a support dog’s teeth scraped a child’s forehead as the young passenger approached the animal, causing a minor injury.”

dog photo credit tr411 Southwest Airlines Responds After Support Dog Bites Young Girl

(credit: Todd Rice)

“EMTs evaluated the child, who was cleared to continue on the flight” that was heading from Phoenix to Portland, the airline said. “The dog and its owner remained in Phoenix as the aircraft departed approximately 20 minutes behind schedule. As always, the safety of our Customers is our highest priority. ”

Rice said the passenger with the dog didn’t fight the decision to be removed. He said the child “was screaming and crying, and as a father, it breaks your heart.”

Rice took to Twitter about the ordeal saying “flight 1904 allows a support dog on the plane, bites kid, paramedics now on plane. Why are dogs on the plane?! Never again will I fly SWA.”

Southwest responded.

Several airlines, including Delta and United, recently announced more stringent rules on support animals after an increasing number of incidents and complaints, including a dog attack on a Delta flight last year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders