DENVER (CBS4) – The Barbara Davis Center and the Children’s Diabetes Foundation will be hosting the 2nd annual EPIC Diabetes Conference in Denver.
The event brings together doctors and diabetes specialists so people can learn more about improving their personal care.
The conference is open to people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, as well as their family, friends and caretakers.
The EPIC Diabetes Conference will be held on March 3rd from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel.
For more information, or to register, just head to www.EPICconferences.org.