DENVER (CBS4) – Make-A-Wish Colorado celebrated its 35th Anniversary on Friday night with “Wish Night” in Denver.
The event showcased performances by local wish kids and Joe Kind from The Fray as well as silent and live auctions.
More than $200,000 was raised to help grant wishes for children who are critically ill.
Since the organization has been around, more than 5,000 wishes have been granted to children across Colorado.
