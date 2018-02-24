BREAKING NEWS:Hwy 93 reopened following gusty, whiteout conditions
DENVER (CBS4) – Make-A-Wish Colorado celebrated its 35th Anniversary on Friday night with “Wish Night” in Denver.

wish night set up $200,000 Raised For Make A Wish Children At Wish Night

(credit: Make-A-Wish Colorado)

The event showcased performances by local wish kids and Joe Kind from The Fray as well as silent and live auctions.

logan and lainie $200,000 Raised For Make A Wish Children At Wish Night

Logan and Laine (credit: Make-A-Wish Colorado)

More than $200,000 was raised to help grant wishes for children who are critically ill.

gabby watches the fray $200,000 Raised For Make A Wish Children At Wish Night

Gabby enjoys The Fray.
(credit: Make-A-Wish Colorado)

Since the organization has been around, more than 5,000 wishes have been granted to children across Colorado.

