By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – We have had a major shift in our overall weather pattern of the last week. The big low pressure trough over the western U.S. has finally broken down and is moving east. This will allow for a gradual warming trend to move in over the eastern plains.

The parting shot of snow on Friday was the trough sliding over the central Rockies. And although most of the Denver metro area missed out on the snow. Just north of the city from Thornton up into Fort Collins and the northern foothills got blasted with snow late in the day on Friday.

snow totals nutu1 Latest Forecast: Sun Is Back With Gradual Warm Up

In the last two days many ski areas of our state also picked up some awesome fresh snow amounts!

ski report nutu1 Latest Forecast: Sun Is Back With Gradual Warm Up

As the eastern plains clear out for the weekend there will still be snow showers pushing into the mountains from the west. There will be a few more additional inches of snow in mountain areas this weekend. The wind will also be gusty in the high country for both Saturday and Sunday.

With the slow warming trend taking over highs over the Mile High City and surrounding suburbs will be getting into the 40s by Monday and possibly upper 50s by the middle of the week ahead.

5day Latest Forecast: Sun Is Back With Gradual Warm Up

snowpack Latest Forecast: Sun Is Back With Gradual Warm Up

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

