By Lauren Whitney

DENVER (CBS4) -Friday started off sunny and chilly, but it didn’t take long for the clouds to roll in. We stay in this unsettled pattern again on Friday thanks to a deep, low pressure trough over the western half of the nation. This trough has been locked in place spinning up bits of energy and moisture into the state.

There is a chance for more snow in Denver through the evening, if another heavy band of snow sets up we could see a few inches of snow. If we don’t get one, snow showers should be light if any at all.

North of Denver could see much heavier snow. Larimer and Weld counties, into northeastern Colorado, are under a Winter Weather Advisory through 9:00 am on Saturday. They could see 3 to 5 inches of snow, along with freezing drizzle. This of course, could make for tough driving conditions.

Many mountain areas are under Winter Weather Advisories as well. Most areas could see 5 to 10 inches, while the southwestern mountains could pick up a bit more.

Saturday we’ll start off cloudy, but should see decreasing clouds through the afternoon. The Front Range and foothills will be windy through the weekend with moderate temperatures in the low 30s to low 40s.



