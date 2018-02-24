BREAKING NEWS:Hwy 93 reopened following gusty, whiteout conditions
DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of people got down to the bare essentials in 35-degree weather for 2018 Cupid’s Charity Undie Run.

undie run dt raw 01 concatenated 145138 frame 2393 Runners Brave Freezing Temperatures For Annual Undies Run For Charity

Cupid’s Charity Undies Run in Denver (credit: CBS)

The event raises money to help find a cure for Neurofibromatosis – a genetic disorder which causes tumors to grow in the nervous system.

The cold didn’t stop runners from getting out of their comfort zone to raise awareness about the disorder at the McNichols Building.

undie run dt raw 01 concatenated 145138 frame 9569 Runners Brave Freezing Temperatures For Annual Undies Run For Charity

Cupid’s Charity Undies Run in Denver (credit: CBS)

“A lot of people don’t know about NF, which is the short term for Neurofibromatosis. So, one way to catch some attention is to just do something crazy, and seeing people running in the middle of the streets in their underwear in the middle of the winter usually does that. So, you get to have fun and go out of your own comfort zone, while at the same time supporting people who really need you,” said Amelia Eudailey.

undie run dt raw 01 concatenated 145138 frame 9449 Runners Brave Freezing Temperatures For Annual Undies Run For Charity

Cupid’s Charity Undies Run in Denver (credit: CBS)

Saturday’s run in Denver raised more than $125,000 for Cupid’s Charity.

