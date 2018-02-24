BREAKING NEWS:Hwy 93 reopened following gusty, whiteout conditions
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Sexual Conduct, Weld County, Weld County North Jail Complex, Zacahariah Cullison
Zacahariah Cullison (credit: Weld County Sheriff's Office)

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Weld County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested for alleged sexual intercourse with a female inmate at the Weld County North Jail complex.

zachariah allen cullison Deputy On Leave, Accused Of Inappropriate Relationship With Inmate

Zacahariah Cullison (credit: Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say Zacahariah Cullison has been a detention deputy since August of 2016. They say the interaction between Cullison and the inmate was consensual.

Cullinson now faces a charge of Sexual Conduct in a Correctional Institution which is a Class 5 Felony.

The deputy is now on unpaid administrative leave as officials perform criminal and internal investigations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders