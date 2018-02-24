Zacahariah Cullison (credit: Weld County Sheriff's Office)
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Weld County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested for alleged sexual intercourse with a female inmate at the Weld County North Jail complex.
Investigators say Zacahariah Cullison has been a detention deputy since August of 2016. They say the interaction between Cullison and the inmate was consensual.
Cullinson now faces a charge of Sexual Conduct in a Correctional Institution which is a Class 5 Felony.
The deputy is now on unpaid administrative leave as officials perform criminal and internal investigations.