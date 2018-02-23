(credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Reports of gunshots near C470 and Ken Caryl Avenue prompted officials to warn people to avoid the area or stay inside Friday morning.

Deputies are continuing to search the area near 7800 Shaffer Parkway in south #JeffCo but we have NOT yet confirmed shots were fired this morning. Please continue to stay inside & call 911 with any info. Thank you pic.twitter.com/EQXxwUrOPa — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) February 23, 2018

Roads were closed in the area and nearby schools were on lockout.

“Ken Caryl is closed between Alkire & C470. And Shaffer Drive is closed as we investigate a call of shots fired. Please avoid the area!” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Multiple people reported hearing shots at about 6:30 a.m., at or near the shopping center that contains a Safeway, a McDonald’s and other stores, according to Jenny Fulton with the sheriff’s office..

Diana M. Wilson with Jeffco Public Schools issued the following statement just after 7 a.m.:

“Families at Bradford schools, Chatfield, Collegiate Academy, Falcon Bluffs, Mortensen, Shaffer and Ute Meadows,

There is police activity near Ken Caryl and C470. If you have not yet left for school, please stay home. If your student is already en route to school or already at school, we are following district protocols for safety and security. All schools in the area will be or are already on lockout. Because of this, nobody will be allowed in or out, so please do not come to the school to try to pick your student up. We will update when the situation is resolved.”

At about 9:45 a.m., Wilson said only Ute Meadows and Chatfield High School remained on lockout status. Parents may now take students to the other schools.

At about 8:15 a.m., the sheriff’s office said the report of shots fired had not been confirmed.

There is no information available about the possible shooter.