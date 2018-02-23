  • CBS4On Air

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) –  A former police lieutenant who used to be second in command at the Morrison Police Department is headed to prison for stealing from the town.

Anthony Joiner will spend 42 months behind bars for embezzling more than $132,000 between 2010 and 2016.

anthony paul joiner Former Police Officer Sentenced For Embezzlement

Anthony Joiner (credit: Jefferson County)

Joiner created a private fund called the “5280 Police Motors Memorial Fund” under the guise it would be used to send officers on trips to Washington, D.C. during National Police Week. Instead, he used its funds for his personal expenses.

In a press release, District Attorney Pete Weir said Joiner violated the public trust.

“The sentence imposed by Judge Hall sends a strong message,” said Weir, “that this conduct will be taken very seriously and offenders will be held accountable.”

