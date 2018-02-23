(credit: coloradowingcap.org)
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – A search is being conducted for a plane carrying four people from Canada that took off from Grand Junction Thursday morning.
The Civil Air Patrol confirmed the information with our partners at KREX 5 News.
The small engine plane landed in Grand Junction Wednesday night due to bad weather after taking off from Alberta, Canada.
It was headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico.
A family member in Canada said the pilot texted him Thursday morning saying they were taking off from Grand Junction, but the plane never arrived in New Mexico.
Calls and texts to the people on board have gone unanswered.
Civil Air Patrol planes out of Grand Junction and Montrose have joined in the search for the missing plane.