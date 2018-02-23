By Dominic Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– This rough flu season may have reached its peak nationally, but health experts warn it is far from over.

The latest report from the Centers for Disease Control shows fewer people have been going to the doctor with the flu, but multiple strains of the virus are still active… affecting both older and younger patients.

Nearly 100 children have died this flu season across the country, including one child in Colorado.

“It can be bad every year, we seem to be having a particularly bad year,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, an infectious disease physician at UCHealth.

Flu season usually peaks in February, but this season started early and surged for months. It has been driven by a formidable type of flu that tends to cause more hospitalizations and deaths.

This year’s flu vaccine is estimated to be only 25 percent effective against the H3N2 virus.

“Most of the data suggests we might be peaking… but we still have a long way to go,” said Barron.

Doctors are urging people who still have not gotten a flu shot to get one. If you do get sick — doctors say just stay home so you don’t spread the virus. Dr. Barron says a little bit of coverage from the flu shot is better than nothing and it won’t just protect you.

“Someone in your household might be more vulnerable to the flu. If you have an elderly person in your household or a very young person in your household, somebody with asthma, an underlying lung disease, cancer, they’re very vulnerable so by you getting a flu season you’re protecting no only you but them”.

