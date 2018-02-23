DENVER (CBS4) – In 2017, 245 restaurants opened in Denver, offering a wide variety of dining options. There are new local marketplaces, chef-driven restaurants, and brew-houses in nearly every neighborhood. VISIT Denver sponsors Denver Restaurant Week to celebrate all the culinary options that Denver has to offer.
From February 23 – March 4, 235 restaurants will offer special menus and multi-course dining experiences. There are three pricing options: $25, $35, $45.
LINK: Denver Restaurant Week Participants
Old Major, in the Highlands neighborhood, is among the eateries participating in Denver Restaurant Week. Chef de Cuisine Nohe Weir-Villatoro treated CBS4’s Britt Moreno to a sneak peek at some of the dishes on the menu.
While plating Seared Georges Bank Scallops, the two talked about this special culinary week.
“Why do you think it’s important for local restaurants to participate in Denver Restaurant Week?” Moreno asked.
“I think it’s a great way for people to find out about new restaurants. And with so many new folks moving to Denver, I think what’s a better way to find out about restaurants than go to Denver Restaurant Week and try out all these dishes,” Weir-Villatoro replied.
Make your reservations early, spots for Denver Restaurant Week fill up quick.