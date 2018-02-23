WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A deadly crash shut down Highway 52 in Weld County Friday morning.
The highway is closed at Weld County Road 41, according to the sheriff’s office.
A 20-year-old woman, who is believed to have caused the crash, has died, the sheriff’s office confirmed.
Two children in her vehicle were rushed the the hospital by ambulance because the medical helicopter couldn’t fly due to the foggy weather, according to Trooper Gary Cutler.
A 5-year-old child was taken to Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton with serious injuries, Trooper Cutler said. The age of the other child is not known. That child was taken to Children’s Hospital, also with serious injuries.
A man who was driving the other vehicle involved was ejected from his vehicle, Cutler said. His medical status is unknown.
Two other vehicles were involved, but those occupants were not hurt.
There was heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash but investigators are still working to determine the cause.
The Colorado State Patrol will be in charge of the the investigation.