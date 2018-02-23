COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Air Force Academy has suspended 11 athletes as part of a new misconduct investigation.
The cadets are all part of the Men’s Swimming team. So far, the Academy has declines to provide details about the alleged misconduct.
This is not the first time its athletes have come under investigation for misconduct. Just last October, officials investigated several Men’s Lacrosse players and coaches.
In 2014, an investigation by the Colorado Springs Gazette uncovered evidence of drug use, binge drinking, and sex assault among academy athletes.