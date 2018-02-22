By Dillon Thomas

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The nation’s third-largest movie theater chain, Cinemark, announced new admission rules, which prohibit customers from bringing large bags with them into a venue. The rule will impact several theaters across the Denver Metro area.

The rules were implemented soon after an outcry from the public called for safer public venues across the nation.

Those who go to Cinemark Theaters are banned from bringing bags larger than 12” x 12” x 6”. Exceptions would be made for those with medical, or infant care, bags.

“(The rule change) kind of sucks, though. People sneak in food, sometimes. That is one of the downers,” Jeremiah Martinez, a moviegoer at Cinemark in Lakewood, said.

Martinez said he, overall, supported the rule change. However, he and others expressed concerns that the change was also to prevent ticket holders from bringing in food that is sold at concession stands.

“I have a bottle of water in my bag right now, so, that kind of sucks,” Amy Hindman said, as she entered the Cinemark in Lakewood. “At the same time, (the company is) just trying to keep us safe.”

Some said they were shocked the changes to the rule did not come earlier, especially in Colorado. Cinemark owns the Century 16 Theater in Aurora, which infamously was the venue a gunman entered in 2012, killing 12, and injuring dozens of others. The gunman used a propped door in the back of the facility to gain entry after he entered the front of the building for the movie.

“I think it should have been done sooner, a long time ago,” Martinez said.

“It has been way too long, it is definitely time to start making some changes,” Hindman said. “I don’t really mind, whatever keeps us safe is totally fine with me.”

CBS Denver reached out to Cinemark via email and phone call and did not receive a response.

