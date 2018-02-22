DENVER (CBS4) – A hockey goalie from Colorado is quickly showing that he’s one of the best young goaltenders in the country.

Mason Gudridge is the goalie for the U11 Colorado Thunderbirds. In December he signed up for the Mini 1 on 1 Shootout Tournament hosted by the Colorado Avalanche. The best shooter and the best goalie in the tournament were given a free trip to the NHL All-Star Weekend in Tampa.

“I thought I’d have a good shot, and maybe make it to the semifinals, but I was kind of nervous,” Gudridge told CBS4.

Gudridge wound up winning.

Down in Florida, Gudridge then represented the Avs at the national 1 on 1 Shootout Tournament.

“I saw the other goalies and I was like ‘Maybe I can get to the finals.’ I knew I was fast because I’m small and I don’t weigh that much so I thought I had a good shot at it,” he said.

Like the shootout in Denver, Gudridge found himself in the final round going against the two best shooters. He didn’t allow a single shot in, and won the trophy.

The other stuff that happened at NHL All-Star Weekend was cool, too.

“We got to go to the red carpet. I got a bunch of signed pucks. It was cool to see the players play and how fast they were. I was kind of seeing how the goalies would react,” Gudridge said.

Gudridge says he became a goalie because he “liked getting hit by pucks and stuff.” When CBS4’s crew pointed out that most kids his age wouldn’t like that too much, he replied “I just liked making the cool saves, and not having to do all those complicated drills in practice.”

Gudridge says he plans to keep practicing hard in goal and he hopes to defend his title for the tournament next year.