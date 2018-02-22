Margaret Brennan (credit: CBS)
DENVER (CBS4) – CBS News has named veteran reporter Margaret Brennan the new moderator Of “Face The Nation.”
“Margaret’s coverage of the White House and the world make her the ideal moderator for this legendary CBS News franchise at this moment in time,”
CBS News President David Rhodes said.
Brennan will continue in her position as senior foreign affairs correspondent with CBS News.
Former host John Dickerson is now the co-host of CBS This Morning.
“Face The Nation” airs on CBS4 on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m.