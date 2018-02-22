VOTE WALSH:Vote for CBS4's Kathy Walsh to be the voice on DIA's trains!
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 AMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 AMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Margaret Brennan (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – CBS News has named veteran reporter Margaret Brennan the new moderator Of “Face The Nation.”

margaret brennan Margaret Brennan Named New Face The Nation Moderator

Margaret Brennan (credit: CBS)

“Margaret’s coverage of the White House and the world make her the ideal moderator for this legendary CBS News franchise at this moment in time,”
CBS News President David Rhodes said.

Brennan will continue in her position as senior foreign affairs correspondent with CBS News.

Former host John Dickerson is now the co-host of CBS This Morning.

“Face The Nation” airs on CBS4 on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders