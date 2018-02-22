DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures on Thursday will be similar to Wednesday but it will feel colder thanks to far less sunshine and far more cloud cover. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins for the fourth day in a row.
The mountains will see scattered snow showers all day on Thursday but mountain areas north of Highway 50 will see very little if any accumulation. Meanwhile light snow is possible in the metro area mainly in the afternoon. Any accumulation will be well under an inch.
Then on Friday, temperatures in the Denver area will finally climb above freezing – but not far above freezing. The sky will also be largely dominated by clouds again and flurries are possible mainly in the afternoon and evening. The day may also start with fog.
Friday night we’ll be watching for a better chance for snow around Denver and especially for areas east of Denver. In fact, the Eastern Plains could see 2-4 inches of snow Friday night.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.