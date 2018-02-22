  • CBS4On Air

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Thursday,  a Douglas County judge sentenced a drunk driver who hit and killed an Army veteran.

24-year-old Nelson Canada of Monument was hit on I-25 near Castle Rock back in 2012.

Canada was outside a vehicle getting ready to take the wheel when he was hit by a car driven by Daniel Swecker.

dui 1 DUI Driver Sentenced For 2012 Crash

(credit: Canada family)

Swecker walked away from the scene.

He was first sentenced to six years in prison in 2014, but he stayed out on bond as he appealed his conviction.

Those appeals were denied all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A judge Thursday sentenced him to six months in jail and four years’ probation.

