DENVER (CBS4) – Fans of anything that glows in the dark that also want to understand the science behind it should check out a new exhibit opening Friday at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science showcasing how plants and animals use light to survive every day all around the world.

“Creatures of Light is a special exhibit at the museum that is all about the amazing ability for life to glow, blink, flash,” said Eric Godoy, a museum educator.

The exhibit hopes to explain the science behind the incredible sight of creatures using light in the air, on land, and in the water. The world of bioluminescence covers fireflies to strange creatures in the deepest and darkest parts of the ocean. To help families understand how these creatures use light, larger-than-life models will help explain how the science works. The exhibit also has immersive environments and even live animals that can glow with the help of a florescent light. Staff teamed up with other museums to bring actual mushrooms and scorpions into the exhibit, an experience unique to visitors in Denver.

“What the exhibit is highlighting is how different creatures use light to survive,” explained Godoy. “Some use them to attract prey, some use them to defend themselves, and some use them to mate.”

LINK: Creatures Of Light Exhibition

You can check out Creatures of Light starting Feb. 23 to June 10 during regular museum hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Entry to Creatures of Light is free with general admission.

