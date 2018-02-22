VOTE WALSHVote for CBS4's Kathy Walsh to be the voice on DIA's trains!
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Creatures Of Light, Denver Museum Of Nature And Science, Local TV

By Shawn Chitnis

DENVER (CBS4) – Fans of anything that glows in the dark that also want to understand the science behind it should check out a new exhibit opening Friday at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science showcasing how plants and animals use light to survive every day all around the world.

creatures of light 2 Exhibition Explains Science Behind Things That Glow In The Dark

(credit: CBS)

“Creatures of Light is a special exhibit at the museum that is all about the amazing ability for life to glow, blink, flash,” said Eric Godoy, a museum educator.

creatures of light 3 Exhibition Explains Science Behind Things That Glow In The Dark

(credit: CBS)

The exhibit hopes to explain the science behind the incredible sight of creatures using light in the air, on land, and in the water. The world of bioluminescence covers fireflies to strange creatures in the deepest and darkest parts of the ocean. To help families understand how these creatures use light, larger-than-life models will help explain how the science works. The exhibit also has immersive environments and even live animals that can glow with the help of a florescent light. Staff teamed up with other museums to bring actual mushrooms and scorpions into the exhibit, an experience unique to visitors in Denver.

creatures of light 1 Exhibition Explains Science Behind Things That Glow In The Dark

(credit: CBS)

“What the exhibit is highlighting is how different creatures use light to survive,” explained Godoy. “Some use them to attract prey, some use them to defend themselves, and some use them to mate.”

LINK: Creatures Of Light Exhibition

You can check out Creatures of Light starting Feb. 23 to June 10 during regular museum hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Entry to Creatures of Light is free with general admission.

Shawn Chitnis reports for CBS4 News at 10 on weekends and CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the week. Email him story ideas at smchitnis@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter or Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders