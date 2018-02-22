  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    00:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Rockies, David Dahl, Local TV, Major League Baseball

By Michael Spencer

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (CBS4) – In 2016 David Dahl took the National League by storm when he was called up for his first big league action in late July.

Dahl, who was drafted by the Rockies in the first round back in 2012, hit .315 with 70 hits and 42 runs in 63 games to end the 2016 campaign.

gettyimages 923053660 master Dahl Eyeing Return to Majors in 2018

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 22: David Dahl #26 of the Colorado Rockies poses on photo day during MLB Spring Training at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 22, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

He was poised for another good year in 2017, but that never materialized thanks to a lingering back injury suffered early in spring training that limited him to just 19 minor league games.

“There were some very low points,” Dahl said reflecting on last season.

“I would try to come back too early and I would still feel pain back there. There were times that were pretty low, but just with support from my fiancé, family and teammates and I got through it.”

gettyimages 591562372 master Dahl Eyeing Return to Majors in 2018

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 17: Nolan Arenado #28 and David Dahl #26 of the Colorado Rockies celebrate after scoring during the first inning as Daniel Descalso #3 prepares to bat against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field on August 17, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Dahl is no stranger to injuries. In 2015 he underwent surgery to have his spleen removed just days after being involved in a serious collision in a Double-A game.

As he prepares for the 2018 season he’s taken to stretching more often, and is hoping stretching combined with a healthier approaching to his eating habits will result in an injury-free season.

“I feel really good. Feel strong, feel healthy so I’m just excited to get everything going,” said Dahl.

“My hope is that I can win a starting job and help the team win. I just want to come in and prove that I’m the same player if not better than when I came up in ’16.”

The Rockies will play their first spring training game on Friday against the Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders