By Michael Spencer

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (CBS4) – In 2016 David Dahl took the National League by storm when he was called up for his first big league action in late July.

Dahl, who was drafted by the Rockies in the first round back in 2012, hit .315 with 70 hits and 42 runs in 63 games to end the 2016 campaign.

He was poised for another good year in 2017, but that never materialized thanks to a lingering back injury suffered early in spring training that limited him to just 19 minor league games.

“There were some very low points,” Dahl said reflecting on last season.

“I would try to come back too early and I would still feel pain back there. There were times that were pretty low, but just with support from my fiancé, family and teammates and I got through it.”

Dahl is no stranger to injuries. In 2015 he underwent surgery to have his spleen removed just days after being involved in a serious collision in a Double-A game.

As he prepares for the 2018 season he’s taken to stretching more often, and is hoping stretching combined with a healthier approaching to his eating habits will result in an injury-free season.

“I feel really good. Feel strong, feel healthy so I’m just excited to get everything going,” said Dahl.

“My hope is that I can win a starting job and help the team win. I just want to come in and prove that I’m the same player if not better than when I came up in ’16.”

The Rockies will play their first spring training game on Friday against the Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

