DENVER (CBS4) – Easy access to the internet is something many of us take for granted.

Students whose families can’t afford to pay for internet at home are at a serious risk of falling behind at school.

inernet New DPS Program Provides Computer, Internet Access For Students

(credit: CBS)

The “MyTech” program at Denver Public Schools is helping bridge the gap with free laptops that students can take home.

Denver voters approved funding for “MyTech” in 2016.

“The computer and internet access has helped me be able to get ahold of my teachers and access classwork efficiently,” one student said.

Sprint, Comcast, and CenturyLink also partnered with DPS to help make the “MyTech” program possible. More than 11,000 families have been provided free or low-cost internet service.

