DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos are moving to a mobile ticketing system next season that should reduce the buying and selling of counterfeit tickets.
The team announced Thursday morning that printouts of PDF tickets won’t be accepted any longer. Ticket-holders will have to present their tickets on their smartphones.
“Ticket holders will access their tickets by downloading the free Broncos 365 App or through their Ticketmaster Account Manager on their mobile device,” the team said in a statement.
The team says the system will offer “improved control and convenience by having the ability to manage, transfer or sell tickets at any time.”
The team says 35 percent of ticket holders have used a mobile ticketing system that was in place in the past.
“We look forward to all of our ticket holders experiencing the benefits of mobile tickets and will work with our fans to make this a smooth transition,” Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Dennis Moore said in a prepared statement.
For people without smartphones, there’s a backup plan. The team will offer radio-frequency identification cards available through the ticket office.