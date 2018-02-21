Still Chilly, Warmer Temperatures SoonWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

2 Giraffes At Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Are Pregnant!Both Muziki and Laikipia are due to give birth sometime around around April 30.

Google Announces $125,000 Computer Science Grant For Boulder SchoolsGoogle's Boulder office finds many of their employees locally, so it's critical for them to start developing the next generation of engineers young.

Police Department Launches Program To Help Officers Serving OverseasAlexandra Gwaltney and her son had their hands full Wednesday morning helping to load up boxes into the back of a Parker police vehicle.

Street Repairs In Progress After Overnight Water Main BreakCrews with Denver Water have fixed a water main break at 17th between Julian and King streets, but the street is still being repaired.

Apparent Wrong-Way Driver Causes Multi-Car Crash On NB I-225Northbound Interstate 225 at Tamarac Street was closed at midday after an apparent wrong-way driver smashed into three cars.