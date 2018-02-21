By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After setting a record low with -7° in Denver Wednesday morning, high temperatures will climb into the 20s Wednesday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

The morning record comes a day after another record in Denver. Our official high temperature on Tuesday was only 13° which was more than enough to shatter the previous record for the coldest high temperature on February 20. The record low Wednesday morning is also notable because it’s it’s the first record low recorded in Denver since December 2016. Since that time we’ve had several record highs but not a single record low.

The Front Range as well as the Eastern Plains will stay dry through at least Thursday morning while the mountains continue to see occasional snow showers. Most of the snow will be found in the southern mountains including the San Juan’s and the Sangre de Cristo’s. The central high country including the mountains of Summit County have the best chance for snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning when a few inches of accumulation is likely.

Then late Thursday (mainly after 4 p.m.) a few mountain snow showers may spill east into the Denver Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. If we manage to get snow in town, there will be very little if any accumulation (under 1″).

Meanwhile temperatures will likely stay below freezing again on Thursday before finally climbing into the upper 30s on Friday and then the lower 40s for the weekend. It will seem like a heat wave!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.