By Shawn Chitnis

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 100 students from Cole Arts & Science Academy got to see the new film “Black Panther” thanks to the Boys & Girls Club at their school on Tuesday and watched along with Broncos player Zach Kerr.

“Women don’t get much attention,” said one of the girls that watched with the group. “I feel like in the movie they got a lot of attention because of the way they were fighting and guarding.”

movie Kids See Superhero Who Looks Like Them At Screening Of Black Panther

(credit: CBS)

The film is setting records and inspiring people of all ages by showcasing a mostly black cast with a black director. The positive roles that are not commonly seen for people of color and women in action movies are one of the biggest draws for families.

“I’m going to get a lot of kids saying I want to be this, I want to be that,” Chris Gantz Jr. said after the movie, dean of students at Cole Arts & Science Academy. “So it’s inspiring to them to see people of color in a different light.”

black panther premier 6pkg frame 1629 Kids See Superhero Who Looks Like Them At Screening Of Black Panther

(credit: CBS)

A lot of the students were in between the third and fifth grades, some were even younger. They may not appreciate the significance of “Black Panther” yet but they enjoyed getting to see it with their classmates.

“It was good,” said one of the boys at the theater.

School leaders and staff at the Boys & Girls Club say they will use this opportunity to talk about the significance of the movie and get them to think more about how it relates to their lives.

Kerr wanted to help students in Denver see “Black Panther” and started looking into booking a theater when he found out the Boys & Girls Club had already scheduled a screening. He showed up and talked to the audience about the impact of this film.

kerr Kids See Superhero Who Looks Like Them At Screening Of Black Panther

Zach Kerr (credit: CBS)

“I think it’s important for them to see a movie that’s really uplifting and empowering for the community,” he said. “Especially to see a superhero (who) looks like them.”

Shawn Chitnis reports for CBS4 News at 10 on weekends and CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the week. Email him story ideas at smchitnis@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter or Facebook.

