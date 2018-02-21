DENVER (CBS4) – A hearing is set on Wednesday at the state Capitol for a gun bill that will allow people with a concealed carry permit to carry firearms in Colorado schools.
House Bill 1037 was introduced by House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, a Republican from Castle Rock. Neville was a student at Columbine High School during the 1999 mass shooting that left 15 people dead.
Neville has introduced similar gun bills in the past, but those attempts have failed. He says this is a way for law abiding citizens to defend themselves and children from “worst case scenarios.”
Currently under state laws, people with concealed carry permits can bring firearms to a school but the gun must be kept inside a locked vehicle.
Two other gun-related bills will also be discussed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1074 would allow deadly force against in intruder at a business. House Bill 1015 would prohibit the possession of certain ammunition magazine.
The group Colorado Ceasefire will also hold a lie-in at the Capitol to represent the students and teachers killed last week at a Parkland Florida High School before the hearings, which take place in the afternoon.
