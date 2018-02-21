By Tori Mason
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Google’s Boulder office finds many of their employees locally, so it’s critical for them to start developing the next generation of engineers young.
Boulder Valley School District received a $125,000 grant from Google Wednesday to go toward computer science education.
Over the next three years, the grant will bring in 300 qualified computer science teachers to the district. Jackie Weber, BVSD’s Director of Math, says the grant will impact nearly 15,000 students in 57 schools.
Weber says much of the current curriculum is outdated. The new curriculum will bring real world experiences to the classroom, a luxury many software engineers today didn’t have in grade school.
“In just three years, teachers across the district will know how to teach students not just how to use computers, but how to love computers. Students in BVSD will have computer science instruction that inspires them,” said Allison Billings, the new Executive Director of Impact on Education.
Proposals for the new curriculum will begin this fall and students should start seeing changes in their classrooms next year.
PHOTO GALLERY: Tour The Google Office In Boulder
Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.